New Orleans Saints Sign One of Their First Round Picks in Trevor Penning

Breaking News, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the New Orleans Saints have signed one of their first-round picks. The Saints and Trevor Penning came to terms and Penning signed a four-year 14.1 million dollar fully guaranteed deal with a 5th year option.

The Saints now go into the season with their offensive line signed up. With the addition of Penning the Saints should have found their replacement for Terron Armstead. The Saints now are versatile and deep when it comes to the offensive line. Hopefully, it translates on the field, because if it does the Saints could have the best offensive line in the league.