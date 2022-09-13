New Orleans Saints Sign RB Latavius Murray Amid Kamara Injury Concerns

The New Orleans Saints began the season against the Falcons with a win. However, there were noticeable things off about the Saints team. One thing in particular, that was weak, was the run game.

Besides Alvin Kamara, the Saints are weak at running back, and Mark Ingram is okay but he is nowhere where he used to be. And now with the apparent rib injury to Kamara, the Saints are even weaker at running back. With that being said the Saints just resigned running back Latavius Murray to the practice squad.

All off-season on the morning radio show Rise & Grind, I stated how the Saints would be in trouble if a running back couldn't play because that's where we are the weakest. However now with Murray coming back, it gives more opportunities for the Saints running game not to struggle. Hopefully, the Kamara injury isn't something that nags all season that way we can have a true one-two punch with Kamara & Murray.