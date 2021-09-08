New Orleans Mayor Says Saints Should Be Back In Superdome For Week 4

According to reports, Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans has expressed that the Saints should be back playing in the Superdome by Week 4 of the NFL season. That would make for only one missed home game due to the effects Hurricane Ida had on Southeast Louisiana.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Barring any unfrozen setbacks, that puts the Saints back in the Caesars Superdome for Week 4 of the NFL season.

QB1 for the New Orleans Saints opened up his press conference today with a special message for everyone working to recover from Hurricane Ida.

Members of the #WhoDatNation are ecstatic to get back in the Dome to root on the Saints. See some reactions to the news on social media below.

No doubt, if the Saints are in fact back in the Dome for Week 4 the place will be rocking!

