Did Louisiana Republicans Learn Their Lesson? – The Joe Cunningham Show

House GOP Start Holding Meetings About Speaker

After nearly two terms of a bitterly divided GOP caucus, and with state-level elections just a year away, Republicans in the Louisiana House of Representatives held their first private meeting to perhaps change the nomination process for Speaker. Jeremy Alford has this in LaPolitics:

After two terms of contentious leadership elections that divided members, House Republicans are meeting privately to develop a nomination process for future speaker candidates. Members of the GOP Delegation hope to amend their own bylaws by the spring of 2023, leaving plenty of time for speaker candidates to adjust to the new framework prior to the January 2024 organizational session. By uniting behind a single candidate in a private delegation vote, representatives may be able to rid themselves of some, but not all, of the clunky horse-trading from recent terms — some of which created artificial divides in the Lower Chamber.

As Alford notes, it would be the first time lawmakers have used delegation bylaws to dictate their internal nominations and elections.

LaToya Cantrell Under Recall?

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could be facing a recall election. A recall petition has been filed with the Secretary of State's office. In order to get a recall on the election ballot, the petition will need about 53,000 signatures - roughly 20 percent of the number of voters in New Orleans.

Cantrell was recently excoriated on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program.

The Mar-a-Lago Affidavit

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) loading...

It's out and it's heavily redacted. The FBI maintains that, in working with the National Archives, there were enough classified documents in the boxes that former President Donald Trump did turn over that the search of his private residence was justified.

But one of the pieces of evidence cited in the affidavit (that we can see) is simply a reference to a CBS News story. Conservatives demand to know more of what's in the affidavit before rendering judgment.

