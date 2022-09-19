New Orleans to Host 71st Miss Universe Competition

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Monday that the 71st Miss Universe competition will be held in New Orleans on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

The global event and broadcast will be held at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

We are honored to host the 71st annual Miss Universe pageant and show people around the globe why New Orleans is the best in the world at executing major events, festivals, conferences, and conventions with a culture that is absolutely unmatched. -New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell

According to WDSU in New Orleans, the event will feature the controversial women in swimwear competition.

The event will feature about 90 women from around the world competing for the role of Miss Universe by providing personal statements, in-depth interviews, and various performance categories, including evening gowns and swimwear. -WDSU TV New Orleans

I look forward to our delegates from all over the world getting to experience all [New Orleans] has to offer. -Paula Shugart, President of the Miss Universe Organization

The city of New Orleans and the Miss Universe Organization share common values of celebrating inclusion, culture and the empowerment of women. Hosting this event demonstrates the significant global impact an international city like New Orleans has on the world’s tourism and cultural stages. -New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell

The competition is scheduled to have approximately 90 women participate from 67 countries around the world.

