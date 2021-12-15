A new pedestrian bridge has been completed and is now open at the Acadiana Park Nature Station in Lafayette.

The new bridge gives visitors access to more hiking trails as it connects trails on the south side of the Francois Coulee to trails on the north side. Previously, these trails were only accessible at the trailhead on Shadow Bluff Drive.

Installing this bridge has been a goal for Lafayette Consolidated Government ever since they acquired the property 15 years ago.

"I'm so excited about the opening of the bridge. It'll open up a whole new adventure for all who visit the Nature Station," said Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Director Hollis Conway.

The bridge was funded by a $167,500 Land and Water Conservation Fund through the Louisiana Office of State Parks and matching funds from Lafayette Consolidated Government.

If you have never taken a stroll down any of the trails at this park, you really should. It's not that long and a good portion of the trails include elevated wooden walkways.

All total, Acadiana Park includes 150 acres and five miles of trails, 47 acres on the south side where the Nature Station educational building is located, and 103 acres north of the new bridge.

The land has been maintained in an unaltered state to provide a wooded oasis in the midst of sprawling urbanization.

If you do want to plan a trek down the trails at Acadiana Park, keep the following rules in mind:

Trails are for foot traffic only.

Bicycles or other wheeled vehicles are not allowed on the trails. Wheelchairs and strollers, however, are welcome on the boardwalk.

Dogs are welcome, as long as they are leashed.

All wildlife is protected. Please don't harass, disturb or harm any wildlife. Please don't remove plants, animals or dead wood.

Please pack out what you packed in. Do not litter.

Camping is not allowed in this preserve. However, there is a campground at Acadiana Park. Call 337-291-8388 for more information.

