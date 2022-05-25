No Lifeguard on Duty When Louisiana Toddler Drowned at Margaritaville Pool

There was no lifeguard on duty when a two-year-old drowned in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi on Sunday, according to police.

Biloxi police initially told local media that a lifeguard was on duty. However, on Tuesday, Capt. Milton Houseman said it was actually pool attendants that were present at the time of the incident.

The pool attendants are CPR certified, according to Houseman.

Life-saving measures were performed on the Port Allen toddler at the resort before he was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The child and his family were on a trip on the Mississippi coast from Louisiana and were staying at the Margaritaville Resort.

The name of the deceased boy has not been made public as Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said he does not release names in pediatric deaths.

Tessy Lambert, a spokesperson for the resort, said that Margaritaville requires hotel guests to sign a waiver when they check in which says they are responsible for everyone in their party, including children. Additionally, Lambert said safety signs and pool rules are posted at all entrances to the pool area.

An investigation into the death remains ongoing, but police are "classifying this as a horrible accident," Houseman said.

This is one of two tragedies that took place along the Gulf Coast over the weekend involving Louisiana youths. On Saturday, a 14-year-old from Baton Rouge got caught in a rip current in Orange Beach, Alabama, and search crews have yet to locate him.