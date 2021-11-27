No Sad Ending, Boat Capsizes, Teens Rescued from Vermilion Bay

It's nice when there is a good ending to a story on Thanksgiving Day. While things started off very rough, the rest of the day was not that of a tragic incident. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say that the three teenagers had quite an experience in a boat on Friday. The story has a happy ending as all three teens are safe today.

The adventure began very early Friday morning as the teenagers were headed out to go duck hunting on Thanksgiving Day. That's a totally normal thing for so many people to do on Thanksgiving, but this day ended up differently.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's officials and Department of Wildlife officials were called out to say the young men. The teens headed out around 5 o'clock Thursday morning, but the water was very rough in Vermilion Bay. They attempted to turn right around and go home, but the waters were so rough that didn't happen. The boat's motor stalled, and then things went from bad to worse. The boat capsized, but thankfully one of the teenagers had his cellphone in a waterproof case. They called for help. The help came to them at around 6 a.m.

The two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old were found clinging to their boat. Once they were able to rescue the young men, they were taken to shore. They were checked out by emergency personnel, and each one was found to be just fine.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, they will be the agency that will continue looking into the incident.

