NOAA Official Prediction for Atlantic Hurricane Season for 2022

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration released its official prediction for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

According to officials at NOAA, this season will be above average.

They are predicting that this season we will likely experience the following this season:

They are calling for 14-21 named storms

They are predicting there will be 6-10 hurricanes

They are also predicting that of these, there will be 3-6 major hurricanes

Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its Wake

One of the most important things you can do during hurricane season is to pay attention to the weather to know whether or not the possibility of a storm is present. We work closely with our news and weather partners at KATC to monitor what is happening days out from a storm, coverage as it approaches, coverage as the storm hits, and the information you need to know after a storm has passed.

KATC Meteorologist Daniel Phillips says,

They've gone along with the other forecasts calling for an above-normal season. This is probably due to us going into our third La Nina set up in as many years and some warm sea surface temperatures. My advice with the seasonal forecasts is to always take them with a grain of salt. They can guess how many storms there are but not where they're going to be, but the more storms we have the higher the likelihood we get one here. So be prepared no matter what.

Hurricane Ida

Now is the time to plan for hurricane season before a storm gets closer to the Louisiana area.

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness has multiple resources for different types of emergencies including how to prepare for a hurricane. There is even a guide that includes a checklist for you to use to make sure everything you need will either be taken care of or you have it ready to go in the event of a storm.

Hurricane Evacuation Route

In addition to yourself and your family, it's also a good idea to have a plan for your pets. In the event, you need to evacuate it is important to know that not all shelters will accept your pets.

At a minimum, you should prepare to have enough food and water for three days for each pet. If they have medications you need to remember to take those along.

NOAA Hurricane Graphic

Don't forget to add to the list any of the items that make your pets comfortable including toys and bedding. Don't forget to bring a leash, collar, and/or a harness along with any of your pet's paperwork (shot records, etc).

For those who are wondering, the following is a list of the names of this year's storms:

Atlantic Hurricane Names 2022

Prevent Hurricane Anxiety By Prepping Now