NOAA to present its 2025 hurricane forecast from Jefferson Parish

Event marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina devastated the region

Forecast to include outlook on named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes

Colorado State University predicts an above-average season

South Louisiana residents urged to prepare ahead of June 1 start

NOAA to Release 2025 Hurricane Forecast from Louisiana—Here’s What to Know

20 years after Katrina, NOAA returns to Louisiana with a forecast that matters more than ever.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is about to drop its official 2025 hurricane forecast—and this year, they’re doing it right here in Louisiana. For the first time in ten years, the agency is holding its big announcement in the New Orleans area. And the timing? No accident. This summer marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.

The forecast will be unveiled Thursday from the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center in Gretna, The Advocate reported on Wednesday. It’s a symbolic return to a region that knows all too well what a powerful storm can do.

Why It’s Happening in Louisiana

Hosting the forecast in Louisiana isn’t just for convenience—it’s a statement. Grow Cei, the NOAA spokesperson, said the event location was chosen to reflect on the legacy of Katrina, honor the lives lost, and spotlight how far the Gulf Coast has come in terms of preparedness.

This year’s National Hurricane Conference also took place in New Orleans, where the conversation focused on the lessons we’ve learned (and are still learning) since 2005.

But the message is clear: while the systems have improved, our coastline is still one of the most vulnerable in the country.

What to Expect from the 2025 Hurricane Season

While we’re still waiting on NOAA’s exact forecast numbers, early predictions from Colorado State University are already in. Their April outlook calls for:

17 named storms

9 hurricanes

4 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher)

They’re pointing to warmer Atlantic waters and fading El Niño patterns—two signals of an above-average season.

For comparison, NOAA’s 2024 forecast predicted 17 to 25 named storms. The final count? 18 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes. That landed it squarely in the “extremely active” category.

If 2025 comes close to those numbers, we could be in for another intense season.

Why This Matters for Acadiana

Sure, NOAA’s event is being held in Gretna, but the threat isn’t just to New Orleans. Anyone along the Gulf—including us here in Acadiana—needs to be paying attention.

If you haven’t revisited your hurricane prep plan in a while, now’s the time. Check your supplies. Look at your flood insurance. Think about your evacuation route. These aren’t things you want to figure out once a storm is already heading for the coast.

Hurricane season officially runs from June 1 through November 30.

We’ll have the full forecast as soon as NOAA releases it. Until then, stay weather-aware—and as always, be prepared.

