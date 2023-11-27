NOAA Updates Winter Outlook – Snow Possible for Mardi Gras

Forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have released new forecast data for Louisiana and the rest of the country. Unlike Louisiana's summer and fall months, the winter months do appear to show the state getting back on target as far as precipitation is concerned.

If you weren't aware most of Louisiana has been under extreme drought conditions since late July. It's only been in the past few weeks that the area has seen enough substantial rainfall to quell that drought, still, it's pretty dry. But that is forecast is about to change.

cpc,ncep.noaa.gov cpc,ncep.noaa.gov loading...

The graphic you see above is from the Climate Prediction Center's most recent long-range three-month outlook for the nation's weather. As you can see, the temperatures in the area should be about normal. For Louisiana, January and February are our two coldest winter months. Granted, the average low in Louisiana for January and February is about 45 degrees, we still will see more than a few days where the mercury drops below the freezing mark.

That's where the precipitation graphic from the CPC comes into play. You can see that below.

ncep.cpc.noaa.gov ncep.cpc.noaa.gov loading...

The CPC forecast is calling for above-average precipitation during the coldest months and actual coldest weeks of Louisiana winter time. And as luck would have it, Mardi Gras comes early this year. In fact, Mardi Gras is February 13th and no, it's not out of the question for there to be frozen precipitation on Mardi Gras. It's happened not that long ago.

Now, does this forecast from the CPC and NOAA mean it will snow on Mardi Gras in Louisiana? No, but it does suggest that the conditions for such an event to happen will likely be in place. As you know, with Mother Nature, it's all about timing and that girl can sure mess up a party when she wants to mess one up.