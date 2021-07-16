NOLA Officials: Mask Mandates, Capacity Limits Could Come Back

Just as we were starting to (almost) breathe a sigh of relief over the COVID cases in Louisiana, we are reminded that things are not quite "back to normal" yet.

New Orleans officials held a press conference earlier this week to address concerns over not only the spike in COVID-19 cases in the area but what to do about them as we are approaching rescheduled events this fall. Some of the biggest annual events in New Orleans were cancelled last year, and have been moved from spring 2021 to fall 2021. New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, French Quarter Fest, and Beignet Fest will now be held in the fall, just for this year. And New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is concerned about the city's response if the Delta variant numbers continue to rise.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Cantrell was joined by New Orleans’s health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno for the first time in months, which shows the seriousness of the situation. Avegno told Eater New Orleans the city may have to consider requiring masks for those without proof of vaccination or re-instating capacity limitations for large events like Saints games and festivals if the spread worsens. Currently, there is 63.1% of Orleans Parish residents who are fully vaccinated.

