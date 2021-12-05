NORAD’s Santa Tracker is Back

For the past 60 years, NORAD has been tracking Santa on Christmas Eve as he makes his way around the globe to deliver presents to good little boys and girls, and this year is no different.

NORAD’s Santa Tracker website just went live this morning with lots of fun for the kiddos to take part in leading up to Christmas Eve. When you visit NORAD’s website you can take part in the fun by exploring several of the options, including tracking Santa on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021.

Each year, NORAD tracks Santa live as he makes his way around the globe. Kids can watch live from the website or app so they know when they have to go sleep so Santa can make his way to their house.

Check out the fun on the website:

NORAD Headquarters- Here you can learn about NORAD and their mission and why they track Santa each year.

The Library- Here you can learn all about Santa and his sleigh, reindeer, and his favorite holiday traditions.

The Music Stage- Here you can listen to Santa’s favorite holiday music.

The Theatre- Here you can watch movies about Santa and NORAD.

The Arcade- Here you can play a new game EVERY DAY!

The Gift Shop- Here you can purchase Santa and NORAD gear for yourself or for the family.

NORAD, The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is a United States and Canada bi-national organization which defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America. However, during the month of December, they not only dedicate their time to aerospace but also to tracking Santa and his reindeer.

Only in Louisiana' Christmas Gifts to Give

Favorite Christmas Songs Of Townsquare DJ's