LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The high school football world was a bit surprised this week to find out that Cedric Figaro was not only resigning as the Head Football Coach at Lafayette High School but was joining the Northside High School football program as an assistant coach.

After all, Coach Figaro took a downtrodden Mighty Lion program and brought them to the LHSAA playoffs in 2020 and in 2021. Despite not making the playoffs in 2022, Coach Figaro had a winning record overall at LHS and had made the program regular postseason contenders. He was living up to the expectations surrounding him when he took the head job and had turned the Mighty Lion football program in to legitimate playoff contenders.

Viking Head Football Coach Jacarde Carter took notice of Coach Figaro's accomplishments as well. A former state champion head coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, the former Northside High Defensive Coordinator is getting ready to lead his alma mater for his first season as head coach. And, as he told me via text, he thought Coach Figaro would make an excellent addition to his staff.

This is BIG! To land a coach of this caliber, who's coming in solely to add value, is great. I knew it was a long shot when I offered the spot to him, but my prayer was definitely answered with this addition to the coaching staff.

Coach Figaro joins a staff that has a community who is hungry to get Viking football back among the elite and a head coach the community is excited to rally around.

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players When it comes to college football, five states produce more elite talent than the rest.