Not Enough Time To Read Your Favorite Books? Here Are Some Tips

We're all busy. All the time. The hardest thing for working adults to do is to come home at the end of a long day and make time for any of their hobbies and, often enough, one of the hobbies most often hit hardest is reading.

But, there are ways to make time for your favorite book, a book you've been dying to read, or even just a book someone recommended. You can absolutely find or make the time... if you know where to look

1. Consider Audiobooks

How to sanitize smartphones (they probably won’t give you coronavirus) loading...

Most people now have smartphones, and with those smartphones comes the capability to play audiobooks. Whether you use an app, download it directly to your phone, or even check out a digital audiobook from your local library, you have a book you can listen to right at your fingertips.

This is a great option for people with commutes. Driving to work? Stuck in traffic? Waiting to pick up the kids from school? You can listen to your book through all of it. Even though many people prefer to read rather than listen, I don't recommend picking up a book while driving.

2. Don't Set Reading Goals

Tampa Bay Vipers v Los Angeles Wildcats loading...

Some people like to challenge themselves. "This year, I'm going to read one book per month. I swear it!" And that's all fine and good, but you're not in school. This is supposed to be fun, not a chore. If you fall behind, you lose motivation and start to panic. Eventually, you may even give up entirely out of despair.

Instead of setting goals, be realistic. When you find yourself with time, read. If you don't have time, don't force it. It's not a homework assignment. You have time to read if you look for it, but you don't have time to stress about it.

3. Join A Book Club

There are plenty of online book clubs, from official clubs to groups on Goodreads. Joining a book club in your community, or starting one among friends, is a great way to get out and be social while also getting motivated to read. But, if you can't find (or start) one nearby, the Internet has plenty of places.

Book clubs are a great way to find inspiration, too. Don't know what to read? Maybe some of these groups have a recommendation for you. You could discover you like an author or genre you never paid attention to before. This is your chance!

4. Try Reading In The Morning

Duck Shooting Season In New Zealand loading...

Most people try to get a chapter or two in at night. But you're tired from the day's labor and you can't focus. Why not change things up a bit? Wake up, fix some coffee, and get 15 to 20 minutes of reading in.

Simply adding some reading time to your morning routine can have a big impact. As your routine slowly adjusts over time, you may find yourself adding more reading time at sunrise. And maybe you'll get so hooked you'll make time in the evening to finish that thrilling chapter. Who knows?

5. Cut Down On Screens

This is probably the hardest one, because seemingly everything we do now is through our phone, computer, or TV screens. And, sure, maybe you have an audiobook or ebook, but maybe you should try getting back to basics and pick up a physical copy.

The best part is your local library has got you covered. You don't have to buy those physical copies of books, and you'll have plenty of time to read what you want to. Check out what your local library has to offer. You might be surprised at the selection.