IBERVILLE PARISH, LA (KPEL) — Nottoway Plantation was engulfed in flames Thursday, May 15th.

Investigation Concludes at Nottoway Plantation Fire Site

This was a controversial topic over the last few weeks across South Louisiana, where the 166-year-old, 53,000 square foot plantation mansion was seen as a historical loss that saddened some, while others saw it as a relief for those who suffered there when it was an active plantation.

Two weeks after the fire, on Tuesday, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that their part in the on-site phase investigation had officially concluded.

ATF's National Response Team is made up of subject matter experts to assist state and local partners during investigations of large structure fires such as the one at Nottoway Plantation

Here's What Happens Next

Now, dozens of pieces of evidence have been collected and will be reviewed and tested in the ATF Crime Lab in Atlanta. There, they will determine if there is any substantial evidence that points to a cause of the fire.

Experts will test for any traces of flammable substances while electrical engineers will rule out faulty wiring or some sort of electrical malfunction.

These ATF subject matter experts, were able to move this investigation along more quickly to assist our state and local partners more efficiently in establishing findings and facts

Once the second half of the investigation concludes, more information will be released.

