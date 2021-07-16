Novak Djokovic Will Play In The Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic is looking to solidify his claim to the title of "GOAT" this year. Not only can Djokovic surpass Nadal and Federer this year with the most Grand Slam Titles, but he is also vying for the calendar year Grand Slam. However, with his latest announcement he is now poised to be the first man to win all four major Grand Slams and win gold at the Olympics.

Novak Djokovic went to Twitter to announce he will compete in the Tokyo Olympics! This announcement is right on the heels of Roger Federer announcing he won't compete in the Olympics. This announcement now raises anticipation for every Djokovic match for the rest of the year, as we wait to see history.