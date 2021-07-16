Trampoline & Tumbling Express Hosting Olympic Trampoline Exhibition on Saturday With Nicole Ahsinger and Aliaksei Shostak

Olympic fever continues across Acadiana as we are looking forward to the Tokyo Games, which kick off next Friday, July 23.

As you probably know by now, there are several athletes either from Acadiana or with ties to the area who are competing in the Olympics.

New Iberia native Morgann Leleux Romero will be competing in the pole vault. So will Lafayette's Armand "Mondo" Duplantis (but he'll be representing his mother's home country of Sweden).

Then there are two athletes who aren't originally from Acadiana but are based here and call the area home.

Aliaksei Shostak and Nicole Ahsinger are both trampolinists residing in Lafayette.

26-year-old Shostak is originally from Belarus but has been in the Hub City for some time now having graduated from both Lafayette High and the University of Louisiana.

Nicole Ahsinger, 23, is originally from San Diego but has lived and trained in Lafayette for the past six years.

There is a cool opportunity for the public to see these two world-class athletes in action before they head to Tokyo.

Trampoline & Tumbling Express, located at 101 Steen Drive in Lafayette, will be holding an Olympic Trampoline Exhibition this Saturday, July 17 at 2:00 pm.

Tickets for the exhibition are $20 and are on sale now through T&T Express' office. All proceeds will go directly to the athletes.

The event will also include Sarah Webster, who is serving as the first replacement athlete for the Tokyo Olympics.

If you have a budding trampolinist in your family, this sounds like a grand opportunity to show them what the best looks like while helping out two amazing athletes.