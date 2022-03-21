Stop me if you've heard this one before.

Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis set a world record in the pole vault.

At this point, it's not a matter of if the Lafayette-born Duplantis will break his own world records, but only when.

Yesterday at Štark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia, Mondo did it again.

Mondo Duplantis Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images for World Athletics loading...

On his last attempt at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, Duplantis won gold and set a new world indoor record of 6.20m.

How did he celebrate the occasion? With his Swedish girlfriend Desiré Inglander, and his parents Greg and Helena.

"To break the world record two times in two weeks, I can't complain," Duplantis told the media afterward. "The sky's the limit. Another title, another world record - it's been a pretty good day. Going over 6.20m for the first time, it's hard to explain. It's something that you can only dream of."

His next competition will take place in the U.S. this July, as he attempts to break another world record and win the world outdoor title in Eugene, Oregon.

It's been said before, but it's pretty cool the greatest pole vaulter of all time grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana.

For those who don't know but are curious as to why he competes for Sweden, I've covered that in the past. (You can read about it here)

At this point, I've run out of adjectives to describe Mondo Duplantis.

Mondo Duplantis Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images for World Athletics loading...

He said it best yesterday.

"The sky's the limit."

How long will it be before the photo below is outdated and needs another number added to the end of it?

Mondo Duplantis Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images for World Athletics loading...

At only 22 years old, Mondo looks to continue soaring to new heights.

Photos That Remind Us Why Mondo Duplantis is the Greatest Pole Vaulter in History

20 Pro Athletes From The Lafayette Area

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2021