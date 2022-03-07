Lafayette’s Mondo Duplantis Breaks World Record–Again

Mondo Duplantis has once again proven why he is one of the world's best athletes across any sport.

Duplantis, who won the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the pole vault, bested his own world record in that event during the Belgrade Indoor Meet. On Monday, Duplantis completed a jump of 6.19 meters--or 20 feet, 3.5 inches--to break the world record for third time. World Athletics does not differentiate indoor jumps from outdoor jumps for world record purposes.

Duplantis originally broke the record at an indoor meet in Torun, Poland, on February 8, 2020, clearing the bar at 6.17 meters. One week later, on Feburary 15, 2020, Duplantis reset his the world record by clearing a mark of 6.18 meters.

Since then, Duplantis had tried to break the record at both indoor and outdoor meets. Each time, he came up short--until today.

Duplantis easily cleared the bar, slightly brushing it on his way down to the mat. After his jump, he rushed to the stands to hug members of his entourage, including his girlfriend, Swedish model Desiré Inglander.

With his performance today, Duplantis now owns four of the top five marks in the pole vault.

“I've tried 6.19 meters 50 times,” Duplantis told the Associated Press. “It's been a long time coming. I've never had a height that has given me that much trouble, so it's a very good feeling. It was really hard fought over these past two years. I’m really happy.”

Social media were quick to congratulate the former Lafayette Mighty Lion and LSU Tiger athlete. Even his college alma mater and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory chimed in with words of congratulations.

If you think Duplantis is satisfied with his record, think again. He says he'll keep attempting to pushing the bar higher.

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.

Seven Forgotten Facts About Lafayette The area now known as downtown Lafayette was first settled 200 years ago. While the street grid of that original settlement is the same as it was then, the rest of the city has grown and changed exponentially. Let's take a look at some of those changes by taking a look at some of the forgotten facts in Lafayette history.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

The Seven Modern Wonders of Acadiana These landmarks in and around Lafayette leave us in awe and, in some cases, make us think what their designers were thinking.

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?