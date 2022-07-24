Sixth verse, same as the first.

Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis set a world record in the pole vault for the 6th time on Sunday.

At this point, it's not a matter of if the Lafayette-born Duplantis will break his own world record, but only when.

Sunday night, he ended the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon by winning the Gold Medal in the Pole Vault, and breaking his own world record in the process.

It's worth watching again.

A new outdoor pole vaulting record of 6.21m.

It's been said before, but it's pretty cool the greatest pole vaulter of all time grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana.

For those who don't know but are curious as to why he competes for Sweden, I've covered that in the past. (You can read about it here)

The Lafayette high alum completed for one year collegiately at LSU, earning All-American honors.

He won the Silver at the 2019 World Athletics Championships (WAC), then won Gold last summer at the Tokyo Olympics.

Now a WAC gold medalist, Duplantis has raised the outdoor world record to 6.21m (20.4 feet). He currently owns the indoor world record of 6.20m as well.

Duplantis has said "the sky is the limit" a number of times in his career. It couldn't be more apropos.

At only 22 years old, Mondo looks to continue soaring to new heights.

