Photos That Remind Us Why Mondo Duplantis is the Greatest Pole Vaulter in History

Mondo Duplantis is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana.

A dual citizen of Sweden and the U.S.

An Olympic Gold Medalist.

And, oh yeah, he happens to be the greatest pole vaulter in history.

Duplantis, 21, holds the pole vaulting world record of 6.18 m (20 ft 3+1⁄4 in), with his sites set on surpassing it soon.

Here are photos of Duplantis in action, reminding the world why he's already the best pole vaulter ever.

