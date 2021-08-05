New Iberia native Morgann LeLeux Romero reached one goal this year by reaching the Olympics.

Another goal was to win Gold, but she came up short today in the women's Pole Vault final.

It wasn't for a lack of effort, as the former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun was battling through a partially torn Achilles tendon.

LeLeux, 28, was unable to clear 4.50 meters in her three attempts, giving her a 15th place finish.

Giving over the bar at 4.50 meters is something she has done numerous times in the past when healthy.

Back on June 26th at the U.S. Olympic Trials, she finished second by clearing 4.70 meters (a career best), one spot behind Olympic teammate Katie Nageotte, who went on to win Gold today.

She also cleared the bar at 4.55 (14 feet, 11 inches) on her final prelim try earlier this week to advance to the finals.

LeLeux opened up about today's experience, pushing herself to the brink physically, Nageotte, her supporters back home, and more.

"Heavy heavy heart tonight. I think I fought so hard this year to get to this point and while my mind was ready…physically I had nothing left to give. I think the old me is fighting the new me in competition when it comes to technique. And while I hate sooo much how this all ended…

I think much needed rest and a restart to a new year will be the recipe I need to succeed. I gave it all I had with every ounce of my heart and while it’ll take sometime to gather myself…

I am still very grateful for the opportunity to compete at the Olympics for the USA. I’m so sorry to all my supporters for the hard disappointment. While there may or may not be another Olympics in my future I do plan for sure to give this thing another year and re represent with a more experienced way.

I want to congratulate my teammate on a well deserved Gold Medal Finish @ktnago13! You are truly an inspiration and deserve this moment 110%.

And to everyone at home sending me love and support! I seriously can’t thank you all enough! I wish with all my heart I could have made you all so damn proud. But through it all you stood by my side and cheered me on and I cannot thank y’all enough! It truly means everything. This is not over I will be back better than before🙏🏻" - Morgann LeLeux Romero - IG

Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

