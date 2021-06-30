On Friday, July 2nd, Lafayette will celebrate three area athletes who have earned a spot in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, by presenting each of them with a key to the Hub City.

Olympians Morgann LeLeux (pole vault), Aliaksei Shostak (men’s trampoline gymnastics), and Nicole Ahsinger (women’s trampoline gymnastics) will be honored on Friday as Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory will present a key to each of them.

"These amazing athletes have shown true passion, determination, and dedication in their journey to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games," said Guillory to KPEL News. "I couldn't be more proud of what they have accomplished and the positive impact they have made in Lafayette and all of Acadiana."

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Mayor-President's Office at City-Parish Hall on 705 University Avenue.

A Busy Day for Morgann LeLeux

Patrick Smith, Getty Images

Morgann LeLeux will certainly have a busy day on Friday as she will receive a key to the city of Lafayette that morning, then head to a parade in her honor in her hometown of New Iberia later that evening.

The parade will start at 6 PM in front of City Hall in New Iberia, go down New Iberia's Main Street, and make its way to Bouligny Plaza.

The former Ragin' Cajun track star made it to Tokyo after failing to qualify in 2012 and serving as an alternate for the U.S. team in 2016. The Olympics begin on July 23rd.

The Lafayette Parade of Champions

This is not the first time Guillory has honored local athletes who have accomplished greatness. Earlier in June, Guillory honored all Parish high school sports state champions with a "Parade of Champions" that started at Blackham Coliseum, proceeded down West Congress, and then entered the parking lot at Cajun Field. Individual athletes, dance teams, and cheerleaders enjoyed being honored in the city they call home.

