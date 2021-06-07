Lafayette Parade of Champions This Sunday June 13, 2021
The "Parade of Champions" in Lafayette will be taking place Sunday, June 13. Here's what you need to know...
Lafayette Consolidated Government says Mayor President Guillory is honoring all Parish high school sports state champions with a "Parade of Champions".
According to KATC, the parade will honor "individual athletes, dance teams, and cheerleaders".
The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
The "Parade of Champions" will begin Sunday June 13, 2021 at 10:00 am, starting at Blackham Coliseum, proceeding down West Congress, and then entering the parking lot at Cajun Field.
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.
Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.