The "Parade of Champions" in Lafayette will be taking place Sunday, June 13. Here's what you need to know...

Lafayette Consolidated Government says Mayor President Guillory is honoring all Parish high school sports state champions with a "Parade of Champions".

According to KATC, the parade will honor "individual athletes, dance teams, and cheerleaders".

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

The "Parade of Champions" will begin Sunday June 13, 2021 at 10:00 am, starting at Blackham Coliseum, proceeding down West Congress, and then entering the parking lot at Cajun Field.

LGC Via KATC