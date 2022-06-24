Tik Tok Video Shows How to Turn a Trampoline into a Swimming Pool

A trampoline and a swimming pool, two of the most iconic items any person could ever have in their backyards have been thrust together in a series of viral Tik Tok videos. And yes, it is possible to take a trampoline you no longer care to jump on into a pool that you can relax in and it's surprisingly affordable if you know what you're doing.

Before we dive, no pun intended, into the project let's take a look at why this will work. Think about your typical backyard trampoline. It's three or four feet off the ground and is supported by a strong metal frame. That frame just happens to be about the perfect size for an above-ground backyard pool.

If you think about it, via the trampoline you already have the most difficult problem of building an above-ground pool solved. You have figured out the frame that will hold the swimming pool's lining. But, how would you go about sealing that frame up so that it holds water?

That's where we turn our attention to viral videos from @paintatyourownrisk. That's the Tik Tok handle and channel for a Tik Tok creator who goes by the name of Rissa. Rissa is a small business owner and not a pool builder or trampoline refurbisher by trade but I have to admit, she did pretty well with this idea. Let's take a look.

I can tell right now, that I would struggle mightily with just the plastic wrap portion of the project but Rissa and her helpers seemed to have it mastered. After securing the sides with plastic wrap and a tarp, Rissa and her crew then wrapped the frame with even more plastic wrap.

You might wonder, will the structure even hold water? Here's an updated video of the project being filled with water.

Rissa addressed the need for a pump and filter system to keep the pool's water clean and healthy so the trampoline-turned swimming pool won't become a backyard blight full of stagnant water and growing mosquitoes. She also provided one more video for us to see her family enjoying their new addition to the backyard while they cooked out and spent time together.

And naturally anytime anyone does anything on Tik Tok that people pay attention to there have to be haters and those who question. Rissa published yet another update to answer those questions that you might be having in regard to her project. I think she answers just about any questions I had. And, I would be honored to come to splash around in Rissa's pool.

You have to admire the ingenuity of some people. I don't think if I sat around for three months of Sundays I could have ever figured out how to transition a trampoline into a backyard pool for such a small amount of cash. Not only did you create something fun for your family, but you also saved money while doing it. Nice job, Rissa. We can't wait to see what you and your family come up with next.

