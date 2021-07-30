Nicole Ahsinger Finishes 6th in Trampoline Final at Tokyo Olympics

There was no medal for Acadiana resident and UL student Nicole Ahsinger at the Tokyo Olympics, but that won't damper how proud we are of her.

The San Diego native finished in sixth place overall in the Women's Trampoline Finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Her final score was 54.350, which is tied for the highest all-time of any American trampolinist at the Olympics.

China's Zhu and Xueying and Liu Lingling earned the gold and silver respectively in the event. Zhu's score was 56.635, just edging her fellow countrywoman who ended with a score of 56.350. Bryony Page of Great Britain earned the bronze medal after taking silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Ahsinger qualified for the final on Thursday, where she placed seventh.

This was a significant improvement for Ahsinger. During her first Olympics in Rio she was unable to make the finals after placing 15th during the qualifying round.

The Olympic medal dream is not over for Ashinger. The Associated Press is reporting that she plans to try to make the team again for the 2024 Games in Paris.

Acadiana has one more trampolinist to root for as Lafayette's Aliaksei Shostak competes for the United States in Men's Trampoline tonight. The qualification round begins at 11:00 pm.