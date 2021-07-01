Sha'Carri Richardson could miss the Tokyo Olympics after she reportedly failed a drug screening for a prohibited substance.

UPDATE: Sha'Carri Richardson confirmed she is off the U.S. Olympic team for one month after testing positive for marijuana and will not be able to run the 100m in Tokyo.

According to multiple reports, Richardson is facing a 30-day suspension after she tested positive for marijuana. The news was first reported by Jamaica Gleaner.

Tyler Dragon from the Enquirer says that Richardson did not use steroids or any other drugs that would have affected her athletic performance. The former LSU standout could possibly be suspended for the 100-meter dash, but may still be able to compete in the 4x100 relay in Tokyo.

There is still a possibility that Richardson could miss out on all of the Tokyo Games after qualifying in electric fashion just over one week ago when she placed first with a time of 10.75 seconds in the 100 meters.

Mixed reactions on social media began to pour in after the news broke.

As far as any statements from Richardson goes, this cryptic tweet around noon seemingly addressed the situation.

The Tokyo Olympics fire off on July 23, 2021, so we will keep you posted with any changes or updates to the story.