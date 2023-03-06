Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Makes a Drug Bust During Traffic Stop
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon says they arrested a 20-year-old man for having drugs in his car when officers were making a routine traffic stop.
According to Couvillon, the officer who pulled over Ethan Baudoin smelled what he thought was marijuana coming from inside the car.
Baudoin told the officer, after being asked, that he did not have anything illegal inside his car. The deputy then requested and received permission to search the vehicle.
Officials say they found the following in Baudoin's car:
- 50 grams of Marijuana
- A scale
- Two 9mm handguns
Couvillon says after the deputy recovered these items, Baudoin was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance
Sheriff Couvillon does not report on the location of the drug bust, but it happened on March 1, 2023.