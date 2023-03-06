VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon says they arrested a 20-year-old man for having drugs in his car when officers were making a routine traffic stop.

According to Couvillon, the officer who pulled over Ethan Baudoin smelled what he thought was marijuana coming from inside the car.

Baudoin told the officer, after being asked, that he did not have anything illegal inside his car. The deputy then requested and received permission to search the vehicle.

Ethan Baudoin Drug Picture Photo courtesy of Vermilion Sheriff's Office loading...

Officials say they found the following in Baudoin's car:

50 grams of Marijuana

A scale

Two 9mm handguns

Couvillon says after the deputy recovered these items, Baudoin was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance

Sheriff Couvillon does not report on the location of the drug bust, but it happened on March 1, 2023.

