A Louisiana professor at Northwestern State University will reportedly be taking a leave of absence and then retiring after a recent Facebook comment saying she "wouldn't care if every unvaccinated person died."

During Governor John Bel Edwards press conference streaming on Facebook 08/02/21, in a moment of frustration over Louisiana's low vaccination percentage, a faculty member at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La reportedly made the comment in the graphic below.

KSLA.com reports that the professor has requested a leave of absence for the upcoming Fall semester, a request the University says they have granted, and that she will retire once the leave of absence expires.

Today (08/03/21) Northwestern State University made a statement via Facebook about the situation saying that the views expressed by the faculty member in question should not be considered the views of the University as a whole.

"The university recognizes that many issues related to the global pandemic are divisive, and the institution respects the rights of all individuals to freedom of expression even on such challenging issues as those surrounding the COVID crisis."

Northwestern State University Professor's Facebook Comment "vicious as it sounds, I wouldn’t care if every unvaccinated person died."

Read more at KSLA.com.

10 Most Common Cajun Last Names in Louisiana