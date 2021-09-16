NTSB Releases Accident Docket For 2019 Lafayette Plane Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released the accident docket regarding the plane crash that happened in Lafayette on December 28, 2019.

While the crash is still under investigation, this is the first opportunity that individuals are getting a chance to see where the investigation stands right now.

While this docket does not give a definitive cause as to why the accident took place,

KATC TV 3 states that “one of the factors investigators cite a large amount of drag on the airplane, which might have resulted from a drag on the propellers following a sudden reduction of power to the engines.”

The plane was headed to an LSU Football game in Atlanta, Georgia, and had six passengers on board and one pilot on the plane. The plane went down shortly after take-off and crashed into the parking lot of the post office on Pinhook Road.

Ian Auzenne, KATC TV-3

Five people were killed in the crash, The pilot, Ian Biggs, and passengers: Robert Vaughn Crisp II, Carly McCord, Gretchen Vincent, and her 15-year-old son. Three other individuals who were not passengers on the plane were injured on the ground.

The only survivor of the plane crash was Wade Berzas.

Here is never before seen video footage of the crash site that was taken by a drone. This footage was released from KATC TV 3.



To read the full National Transportation Safety Board accident docket you can visit the NTSB website.

