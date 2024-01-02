Opelousas, LA (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says an Opelousas Police Officer turned herself in to the parish jail in connection with a peculiar shooting incident involving the Opelousas Police Chief and his wife who is a Captain with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

42-year-old Savannah Butler of Opelousas, Louisiana, is charged with the following:

2 Counts of Negligent Injuring (Misdemeanor)

1 Count of Obstruction of Justice-Tampering with Evidence (Felony)

1 Count of Illegal Use of Weapons (Felony)

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's investigation revealed that the incident, which happened on December 22, 2023, began when the wife of Opelousas Police Chief Graig "Twin" Leblanc went to Butler's house and knocked on the door to speak to her husband. Chief Leblanc stepped outside to speak to his wife, Captain Crystal Leblanc, and the two began arguing. Butler came to the door armed with a gun. The man put his hand out to get it from her and it went off. The bullet went through Chief Leblanc's hand and hit his wife in the arm. Both of them went to local hospitals for treatment. The Leblancs were released and expected to require additional medical treatment.

Opelousas Police Chief Twin Leblanc Facebook via Graig "Twin" LeBlanc, Opelousas Chief loading...

Investigators determined that Butler cleaned up the scene in an attempt to hide evidence prior to notifying the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Evidence and witness statements led to the charges against Butler.

Detectives also found probable cause for the issuance of a trespass summons to Captain Leblanc for entering Butler's property.

Both women were placed on administrative leave by their respective agencies pending the outcome of the investigation.

In his release, Sheriff Guidroz addressed concerns about his office handling the investigation:

There were many concerns as to why the Louisiana State Police were not called to investigate the shooting, as stated before in my earlier updates, the Louisiana State Police do not investigate domestic violence cases and none of the parties were acting as law enforcement officers. As promised, my office conducted a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation. Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc faces no pending charges at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Butler's bond has been set at $22,000.

