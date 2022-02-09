UPDATE 9:15 AM:

Trooper Senegal with the Louisiana State Police has released a statement in reference to the officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles.

This morning, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lake Charles Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving one of their officers. The subject was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No one else was injured during this incident. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensics Investigative Unit is processing the scene for evidence. This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available. --Source LSP TPR. Senegal

Reports are coming in that the Lake Charles Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles.

The incident occurred on the corner of Common and 12th Streets in Central Lake Charles.

Officials haven't released any other details and the investigation is still ongoing. We will keep you up to date here when we learn more about this incident.