Ohio Restaurant Offers Cicada Topped Pizza

Here in the south, we are used to big events. Hurricanes and heatwaves being at the top of the list for that. But the invasion of the Brood X cicadas hasn't really affected us that much, although it seems to be a huge happening in the midwestern United States.

Evidently, the pesky little bugs, (which we called locusts when I was growing up) are making a comeback this summer, and according to Google "Billions of Brood X cicadas will be emerging from the ground in 15 U.S. states in May and June of 2021, and making a lot of noise. The Brood X cicadas have been hiding underground for a very long time — 17 years, to be exact." Lord have mercy.

And a pizza restaurant in Ohio is jumping on the bandwagon by taking full advantage of the invasion They are offering up a tasty treat - Cicada topped pizza. UGH. According to CNN, the Pizza Bandit in Dayton, Ohio is only testing out a Spicy Thai Cicada Pie on their menu for now. Owners state on their Facebook page "We're not even sure if we legally can sell you locally foraged Cicadas." Ummm, OK.

CNN states "The restaurant did livestream a tasting panel trying out the pizza, which also featured miso hoisin sriracha sauce, mozzarella, provolone, mushrooms, cabbage, green onion, mango, cilantro and a spicy Thai sauce." Still not gonna try it, sorry.

And note to anyone who might make a road trip for the challenge, the US Food and Drug Administration is issuing a warning to people who might be allergic to seafood: Don't eat cicadas, because they are kin to shrimp and lobsters. See more below on their Facebook page.