Oil and Gas Job Fair Coming to Lafayette
Are you in the market for a new job? If so you are in luck!
Rigzone.com is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.
The Oil and Gas Job Fair will be held from 9 am to 1 pm.
“This is a great opportunity to meet with recruitment teams and hiring managers with industry leaders in drilling, production, oilfield services, safety and more,” said Evan Thayer, US Sales Director for Rigzone. “There are a wide variety of positions available, including lots of entry-level jobs with these organizations.”
Companies that will be present at the Oil and Gas Job Fair:
Baker Hughes
Halliburton
Weatherford
White Fleet Abandonment
Fab-Con Performance
Energy Services
Sparrows Group
Parker Wellbore
Aqueos
CETCO Energy Services
Crosby Tugs
Complete Logistical Services
EnerCorp
Axis Energy Services
JAB Recruitment
Oilfield Instrumentation
Noble Drilling
Oceaneering
Nabors
Pharma-Safe
Primoris
Central Boat Rentals
Ecoserv
GO Marine Services
M&A Safety Services
PMI Energy Services
AMPOL
Oil States Energy Services
Danos
Louisiana Cat
Quality Companies
Archrock Linear Controls
Acadian Contractors
If you are planning to attend the job fair it is highly encouraged that you dress professionally, bring multiple copies of your resume, and be prepared to have on-site interviews.
If you are needing help with your resume or applying to jobs there will be assistance on-site provided by The Louisiana Workforce Commission.
Attendees can pre-register in advance here. By pre-registering, before the event, attendees will save time at the check-in table.
For a list of some of the positions being recruited for at this hiring event, click here.