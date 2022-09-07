Oil and Gas Job Fair Coming to Lafayette

Are you in the market for a new job? If so you are in luck!

Rigzone.com is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

The Oil and Gas Job Fair will be held from 9 am to 1 pm.

“This is a great opportunity to meet with recruitment teams and hiring managers with industry leaders in drilling, production, oilfield services, safety and more,” said Evan Thayer, US Sales Director for Rigzone. “There are a wide variety of positions available, including lots of entry-level jobs with these organizations.”

Companies that will be present at the Oil and Gas Job Fair:

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Weatherford

White Fleet Abandonment

Fab-Con Performance

Energy Services

Sparrows Group

Parker Wellbore

Aqueos

CETCO Energy Services

Crosby Tugs

Complete Logistical Services

EnerCorp

Axis Energy Services

JAB Recruitment

Oilfield Instrumentation

Noble Drilling

Oceaneering

Nabors

Pharma-Safe

Primoris

Central Boat Rentals

Ecoserv

GO Marine Services

M&A Safety Services

PMI Energy Services

AMPOL

Oil States Energy Services

Danos

Louisiana Cat

Quality Companies

Archrock Linear Controls

Acadian Contractors

If you are planning to attend the job fair it is highly encouraged that you dress professionally, bring multiple copies of your resume, and be prepared to have on-site interviews.

If you are needing help with your resume or applying to jobs there will be assistance on-site provided by The Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Attendees can pre-register in advance here. By pre-registering, before the event, attendees will save time at the check-in table.

For a list of some of the positions being recruited for at this hiring event, click here.