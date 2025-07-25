LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — Louisiana residents are being warned about a widespread text message scam aiming to steal personal information and collect fake traffic fees.

On Friday, the Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles issued an urgent public warning about a text message scam circulating across Louisiana.

This is certainly not the first or last time Louisiana residents have been warned about a fraudulent text or call campaign designed to collect 'fees'. Now scammers are posing as state agencies such as the Office of Motor Vehicles and claiming you owe money for an "outstanding traffic ticket".

Of course, the message creates a sense of urgency, as it always does, urging residents to pay up or face 'legal consequences'.

Authorities say: Don't click, don't respond, and absolutely don't pay.

How the OMV Text Scam Works

The Office of Motor Vehicles warns that victims will receive a text message that looks like an official message, stating that a pending traffic violation or fine needs their attention, or they risk legal action.

What You Should Do

The OMV shared key tips to help you avoid becoming a victim:

DO NOT click links in unsolicited messages.

DO NOT respond to the sender or share personal info.

Delete the message immediately and report it to reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Check the source; official agencies won’t send threatening texts or ask for payment via SMS.

Visit the official OMV website for legit services: www.expresslane.org.

If you think you’ve been targeted or are unsure whether a message is real, contact Louisiana State Police or report the incident online or call (318) 345-2810.

