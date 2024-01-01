One Dead Following Early New Year’s Day Shooting in Lafayette, Louisiana

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Brian Amune, 35, of Lafayette.

ORIGINAL STORY: One person is dead after an early morning shooting on January 1, 2024, in Lafayette, Louisiana.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 3:30 am in the area of the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

Shooting Investigation, Facebook via St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Shooting Investigation, Facebook via St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

When officers arrived on the scene, one victim was located in the roadway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division were on the scene overnight and the investigation remains ongoing.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

Should anyone in the community have information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.