UPDATE: Person Dies in Fiery Johnston Street Crash
UPDATE: October 14, 2021, 7:15 a.m.
Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin tells KPEL one person died in that crash and car fire on Johnston Street near Guilbeau Road.
According to Griffin, the car hit a utility pole and burst into flames. The person inside that car died.
The crash remains under investigation.
The scene is now clear and traffic is flowing.
--------------------------------------
ORIGINAL STORY, October 14, 3:07 a.m.
Just after midnight Thursday morning a vehicle fire was reported at Johnston Street and Guilbeau Road.
According to officials with the Lafayette Police Department, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames, and that has led to the closure of a portion of Guilbeau Road.
Officers with the police department have blocked off Guilbeau Road between Birch Drive and Johnston Street.
We'll have more details when they become available.
Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System
Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car
Facts About Impaired Driving
Simple Halloween Costumes in the '70s
Thanksgiving Safety Tips From State Fire Marshal