One Person Dies in Shreveport House Fire

One person has died in a residential house fire in Shreveport. The fire happened in the 8900 of Melanie Lane near the Hwy 3132 (Innerloop) and Linwood. The blaze started at about 2:30 Sunday morning.

The first firefighters to arrive on the scene report heavy flames and smoke visible from the front and right side of the structure. The early morning blaze completely destroyed the home leaving the family displaced.

One occupant was found dead in the fire. Another family member had to be rushed to the hospital after attempts to rescue the deceased person.

The American Red Cross is now stepping in to help the family with their immediate needs.

It took the efforts of 24 firefighters—8 fire units, moments to bring this blaze under control. Shreveport Fire Investigators along with the State Fire Marshall were on scene conducting investigations – in which still is ongoing. No injuries to firefighters reported.

You are reminded the Shreveport Fire Department has free smoke detectors. Call the Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740 to request one for your home.

