Louisiana Man Confesses to Gruesome Killing of His Mother in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS (KPEL) — Louisiana authorities responded to a heartbreaking scene in Opelousas Sunday, where a human body was found in a trash can under the carport of a home in the 900 Block of Park Circle.

When officers arrived after receiving a disturbing report regarding a man who had openly admitted to killing his mother and discarding her body, they confirmed that a human body was, in fact, found in a trash can on the property.

The Opelousas Police Department and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigative Division joined forces to investigate and successfully locate the suspect.

Aaron Lloyd was found at a residence in Krotz Springs, where he was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Opelousas Police Department.

During questioning, Lloyd confessed to killing his 65-year-old mother, Lisa Lloyd. He also admitted to injecting her with methamphetamine before beating her to death.

According to police, he was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, where he was charged with the following: First Degree Murder, Aggravated Second Degree Battery, Obstruction of Justice, Failure to Seek Assistance, and Distribution of Schedule II Drugs.

Chief Graig LeBlanc with the Opelousas Police Department expressed how heartbreaking this case has been for the officers involved and the entire community in a statement.

This is a deeply tragic and heartbreaking case that has impacted our entire community. We ask that everyone keep the Lloyd family lifted in prayer during this incredibly difficult time.

