LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Fire Department Hazmat Team is currently investigating a hazardous materials issue on Cameron Street in Lafayette.

Just after noon on Thursday, the Lafayette hazmat team arrived at a local business, Quala, in the 3200 block of Cameron Street, where they discovered a 275-gallon plastic container with around 60 gallons of liquid inside. The container, which was located in the loading area of the business, was producing orange smoke.

The smoke, which appeared to have been the result of a chemical reaction, forced the hazmat team to lock down the area and get employees evacuated.

According to the hazmat unit, employees at the business explained that they had been mixing several chemicals in the container when the reaction occurred. They immediately called 911, and no injuries were reported.

Louisiana State Police Hazmat was also on the scene to assist the Lafayette Fire Department.

According to the fire department, there are further details are available at this time.

