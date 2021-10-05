Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge to Build $100M Cancer Treatment Center

Officials with Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge announced yesterday that they will break ground next year on a new $100M cancer treatment center.

The Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be a new state-of-the-art cancer center that will be a destination and leader in advancing cancer care for Baton Rouge and the Gulf South region.

The facility will include more than 80,000 square feet that will be directly connected to the Regional Medical Center providing ease of access to a full suite of services for all cancer patients.

“Physical, emotional and spiritual care are proven to play an important role in a cancer diagnosis, treatment and survival. We are excited to bring all of these services under one roof with our holistic approach to cancer therapy. Patients benefit when surrounded by family, support systems and the familiarity of home—every advantage combined with advanced treatments and care beyond their cure,” said Scott Wester, President and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake.

The Cancer Institute will also include medical and surgical oncology practices, a chemotherapy/infusion center, advancing imaging and diagnostics for treatment, a dedicated infusion pharmacy, an on-site pharmacy and a state-of-the-art conference center, which together deliver on multidisciplinary care, education, research, patient wellness and innovation.

OLOL is finalizing its selection of a nationally recognized architecture firm experienced in building state-of-the-art cancer centers.

Governor John Bel Edwards was on hand for the press conference yesterday and said the new cancer center will be a "tremendous asset" to the area and state.

"Investments such as this are helping Louisiana to become a healthcare destination," said Edwards.