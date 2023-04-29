Overnight Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured in Lafayette, Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early this morning on E. Simcoe Street. That shooting hospitalized one and left another dead.

Just after 1 a.m. this morning, Lafayette police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 900 block of E. Simcoe. Investigating officers arrived to find two victims at the scene. Both were transported to a local hospital, and while one suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the other ultimately died as a result of their injuries.

A police crime scene tape close-up aijohn784 loading...

The victims are not being identified at this time. Next of kin is being contacted for the deceased.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

