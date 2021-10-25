Highway 95 in Duson Near I-10 Exit Now Open (Updated)
UPDATE: Duson Police Chief Kip Judice says Louisiana Highway 95 - the Mire Highway - is now open and all collision debris has been cleared.
________________________________________________________________
Duson Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that has caused complete lane closures in both directions of Highway 95 at Interstate 10.
Officers say a truck and trailer overturned on the Mire Highway (Louisiana Highway 95) at its intersection with the I-10 Eastbound Exit Ramps.
Authorities say they do not know how long the roadways will be blocked.
Fortunately, there are no hazardous chemical leaks.
Also, injuries are being described as moderate at this time.
