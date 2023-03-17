LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The parents of a child who was hospitalized with burns on his hands and bruising on his face have been arrested, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

The child was originally hospitalized on March 9, suffering from second-degree burns on his face. His face and upper body also had signs of bruising, which prompted the initial investigation by police. That investigation led to the arrest of the child's father Preston King, 34, of Lafayette.

Police determined that the injuries to the child were the result of negligence from both parents, and a second arrest warrant was issued for the child's mother, Alexandra King, 33, of Lafayette.

digicomphoto digicomphoto loading...

Both parents were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, each facing one count of Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles.

Cruelty to Juveniles

According to Louisiana law, Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles is defined as "the intentional or criminally negligent mistreatment or neglect by anyone over the age of seventeen to any child under the age of seventeen which causes serious bodily injury or neurological impairment to that child."

The punishment, if found guilty, can land the offender in jail for up to 40 years.

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2023 Whether you pay attention to the news each day or just sporadically check in every once in a while, I think you will agree that we are often reading about homicides and deaths around Acadiana. 2023 seems to be showing that Acadiana will have a busy year when it comes to homicides, fatal crashes, and pedestrian deaths.