Passenger Medevacked Off Carnival Glory Out of New Orleans After Experiencing Medical Issues

A passenger aboard the Carnival Glory had to be medevacked off the ship on Monday after experiencing medical issues.

The cruise ship left out of the dock in New Orleans but was about 86 miles southeast of the Southwest Pass in Louisiana when the airlift took place.

A call went out to watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans shortly after the ship left port that a 62-year-old man on board was experiencing medical issues and was in need of higher medical care.

The watchstanders subsequently directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew.

The helicopter crew arrived on the scene and safely hoisted the patient, along with his wife and a shipboard nurse, and took them to University Medical Center.

It has not been revealed exactly what was the medical issue, but at last report, the passenger was in stable condition.