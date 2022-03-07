Cajun Harley Davidson in Scott was the perfect backdrop as locals lined the roadways to cheer on The Freedom Convoy that rolled through Acadiana on Saturday.

The weather couldn't have been better parents brought their kids to not only cheer on the truckers but also to enjoy the food and the music in a family-friendly, America-loving environment.

As we pointed out, The Freedom Convoy began in early 2022 as truckers became fed up with COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Canada. The movement spread to the U.S. as the Canadian government shut down the movement north of the border.

This group of truckers is one of numerous convoys running across the nation with most of them having the destination of Washington, D.C.

"Cajun Harley-Davidson is grateful for the turnout this past Saturday," said Shannon Wilkerson, Marketing Director for Cajun HD. "It's encouraging to see how much patriotism exists in Acadiana."

A big THANK YOU to Dave Hamilton for taking these photos and sharing them with all of us! Keep in mind that we welcome your great photos when you attend any of our great events in Acadiana!

The Freedom Convoy Trucker's Rally

