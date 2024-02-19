Baton Rouge, LA (KPEL News) - Everyone in Louisiana has that place in the attic or closet where we stash stuff we feel a connection with. Tchotchkes, doodads, coins we got at the arcade, the fourth place trophy we won for some sport we don't even remember playing, toys. The list of what we consider personal treasures is endless. Are they keepsakes gems or just junk?

Maybe it will be worth something someday, we think.

Even as we think it, we secretly hope. But who can know for sure?

Enter Antiques Roadshow!

The popular PBS series launched its 28th season in January 2024. If you've ever wondered why so many of the items they show us are valuable, it's because that's the way the show is produced. According to Country Living magazine,

They do so by admitting antique lovers via lottery. Once allowed entrance, each person meets with an appraiser to determine if their item is treasure or trash. While thousands of people are admitted to each show, only a few dozen make their way on the air.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is featured in the current season, with the first episode airing on Monday, February 19.

Louisiana Public Broadcasting Programming Director Jason Viso told Louisiana Radio Network that the show will feature items from the Bayou State, with the LSU Rural Life Museum as a focal point.

Obviously very iconic in a lot of ways, very beautiful scenery and really undiscovered by many people.

Additional footage filmed in Baton Rouge will also be featured in an Antiques Roadshow Junk in the Trunk episode at a later date.

If you miss the first episode, you'll have several other opportunities to see Louisiana on full display. Here's the schedule:

Antiques Roadshow LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 1

Monday – Feb. 19 at 7:00 pm

Finding Fortunes: Behind The Scenes of Antiques Roadshow

Monday – Feb. 26 at 7:00 pm

Antiques Roadshow LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 1

Monday – Feb. 26 at 8:00 pm (Encore)

Antiques Roadshow LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 2

Monday – March 11 at 7:00 pm

Antiques Roadshow LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 3

Monday – March 25 at 7:00 pm

