Man Arrested After “Peeping Tom” Reported in Saint Streets Area of Lafayette

A "peeping tom" was arrested after witnesses accused him of looking into windows in the Saints Streets area of Lafayette.

According to a report from our media partners at KATC, 60-year-old Robert Guidry was arrested Thursday night (June 10) after police received reports of a "peeping tom" in the Saints Streets area of Lafayette.

Concerned residents in the area began sharing videos and photos of a man who was looking into windows on multiple occasions.

Nextdoor

Police arrested Guidry and booked him into the Lafayette Parish Jail on two counts of a Peeping Tom charge. According to the KATC report, active warrants for Guidry were also found.

His bond is currently set at $200,000.