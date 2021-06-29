Father Shoots Peeping Tom
A father found a peeping tom outside of his daughter's window, and the following altercation sent the perv to the hospital.
According to News 19 WLTX, the Harris County, Texas District Attorney's Office is still investigating the case.
Reports say that the daughter informed the parents that there was a man outside of her window and, at first, the parents didn't believe her. Then, the parents armed themselves before they went outside and caught him, er - shall we say - red-handed?
The man was reportedly drunk, peeping in the girl's ground-floor window, doing inappropriate things to himself. When confronted at gunpoint, the man retreated across a roadway to a convenience store and, at that point, the father went inside to call the police while the mother kept her weapon pointed at the suspect. At some point soon after the father went into the store the suspect was able to wrestle the gun away from the mother.
When the father exited the store and saw his wife's gun in the suspect's hand, he took action.
The suspect is hospitalized in serious condition with at least 3 bullet wounds.
No word yet on charges for the parents. I say give the man a medal, but, who am I?
